D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. D. Boral Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of CorMedix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of CorMedix in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CorMedix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of CorMedix from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CorMedix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

CorMedix stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.62. CorMedix has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.90 million. CorMedix had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorMedix will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CorMedix by 1,398.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 156,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CorMedix by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

