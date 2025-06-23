Acorn Creek Capital LLC Sells 1,279 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Acorn Creek Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $357,000. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 78,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,312,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,720,577.92. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 819,134 shares of company stock valued at $157,921,449 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $249.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

