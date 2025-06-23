Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 32.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 205,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 371,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 40,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $44.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.06. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.21%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

