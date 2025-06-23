Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 46,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 17,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

