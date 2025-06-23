Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.7%

DUK stock opened at $115.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.21 and a fifty-two week high of $125.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

