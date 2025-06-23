Promising Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, and Ford Motor are the three Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $323.39. The stock had a trading volume of 76,556,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,702,647. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Tesla has a 1-year low of $179.66 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $485.01. 3,595,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.36. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $403.82 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

F traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.50. 55,109,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,413,143. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Recommended Stories