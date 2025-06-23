Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Acquires 366 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price objective on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

