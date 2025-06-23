Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $8.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 132,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,322,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $209.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $202.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

