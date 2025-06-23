KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Position Decreased by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp trimmed its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its position in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $830.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.06.
Insider Transactions at KLA
In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,829 shares of company stock worth $13,240,166. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
KLA Stock Performance
KLAC stock opened at $850.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $914.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $755.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.85.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.
KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About KLA
KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KLA
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- The Boring Is Beautiful Portfolio: 3 Stocks for a Worried World
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.