Yoder Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.8% of Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $293.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.24. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

