Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 759,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,702 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after acquiring an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,374,000 after acquiring an additional 319,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,299,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $33.82 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

