Chapin Davis Inc. Acquires 616 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,785,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after acquiring an additional 587,596 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1,432.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,990,000 after purchasing an additional 405,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,260,000 after purchasing an additional 366,047 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $190.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. The firm has a market cap of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $160.23 and a 12-month high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

