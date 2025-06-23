Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $582.66. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

