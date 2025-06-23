Consolidated Planning Corp Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.95.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This trade represents a 27.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,740.77. This represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $413.82 and a 12-month high of $616.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $528.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

