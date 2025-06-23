Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IAU opened at $63.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.