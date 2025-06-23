Diversified Portfolios Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,214 Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073,915 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,952,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,196,000 after buying an additional 1,297,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,871,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,981,000 after buying an additional 225,589 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,036,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,057,000 after buying an additional 461,318 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,564,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after buying an additional 328,540 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9%

FNDF opened at $39.01 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $40.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

