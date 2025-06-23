Chapin Davis Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $628.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $585.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $594.56. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

