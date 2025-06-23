Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 32,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 979,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,237,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,105,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

