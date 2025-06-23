EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $188.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $173.35 and its 200 day moving average is $175.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

