Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Head to Head Review

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) and Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Artiva Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 14 14 1 2.55 Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $513.14, suggesting a potential upside of 16.39%. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 1,026.58%. Given Artiva Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Artiva Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Artiva Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Artiva Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals -8.91% -3.36% -2.42% Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A -75.95% -39.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Artiva Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $11.02 billion 10.27 -$535.60 million ($3.92) -112.47 Artiva Biotherapeutics $250,000.00 153.96 -$65.37 million N/A N/A

Artiva Biotherapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor. The company's pipeline includes VX-522, a CFTR mRNA therapeutic designed to treat the underlying cause of CF, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; VX-548, a non-opioid medicine for the treatment of acute and neuropathic pain which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Exa-cel, for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial. In addition, it provides inaxaplin for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and co-morbidities, such as hypertension which is in single Phase 2/3; VX- 880 and VX-264, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-970, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; and VX-803 and VX-984 for treatment of cancer in Phase 1 clinical trial. Further, it sells the products to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as retail pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics. Additionally, the company has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Moderna, Inc.; Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; and Verve Therapeutics., as well as collaborations with Tevard Biosciences to develop novel tRNA-based therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.