American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Ausbil Investment Management Ltd

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 3.5% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of American Tower by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after buying an additional 3,032,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23,627.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,346,000 after buying an additional 1,694,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock opened at $217.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a market cap of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. American Tower Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $172.51 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

