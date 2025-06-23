Crewe Advisors LLC Has $6.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,353,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,389,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,650,000. Finally, Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $86.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

