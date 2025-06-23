SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $20,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $41.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.55.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

