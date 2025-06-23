Longboard Asset Management LP Invests $216,000 in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE)

Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,048,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,411,125,000 after buying an additional 392,170 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameren by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,038,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,129 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,601,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,455 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $94.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.73. Ameren Corporation has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $104.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

