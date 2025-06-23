Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $74.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.48. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

