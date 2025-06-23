Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Position Reduced by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,388,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 237.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,218,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $351,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,011 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 40,467 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 27,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 18.5% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 39,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE FCX opened at $40.18 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

