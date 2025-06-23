Analyzing International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL)

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) and Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of International Business Machines shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of International Business Machines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Volatility & Risk

International Business Machines has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Technologies has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Business Machines 8.71% 37.43% 7.00% Global Technologies 17.88% -153.32% 7.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares International Business Machines and Global Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for International Business Machines and Global Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Business Machines 1 8 8 1 2.50 Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00

International Business Machines currently has a consensus target price of $253.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.59%. Given International Business Machines’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe International Business Machines is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Business Machines and Global Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Business Machines $62.83 billion 4.15 $6.02 billion $5.81 48.31 Global Technologies $1.06 million 4.16 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

International Business Machines has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Summary

International Business Machines beats Global Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate. The Consulting segment focuses on skills integration for strategy, experience, technology, and operations by domain and industry. The Infrastructure segment provides on-premises and cloud based server, and storage solutions, as well as life-cycle services for hybrid cloud infrastructure deployment. The Financing segment offers client and commercial financing, facilitates IBM clients’ acquisition of hardware, software, and services. The company has a strategic partnership to various companies including hyperscalers, service providers, global system integrators, and software and hardware vendors that includes Adobe, Amazon Web services, Microsoft, Oracle, Salesforce, Samsung Electronics and SAP, and others. The company was formerly known as Computing-Tabulating-Recording Co. International Business Machines Corporation was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

About Global Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD and hemp related products in the United States. It is involved in sales and distribution, third-party logistics, and consulting services. The company engages in brick-and-mortar retail outlets and e-commerce related businesses. Global Technologies, Ltd. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.