Sampo (SAXPY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sampo and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sampo $2.47 billion $1.25 billion 22.98 Sampo Competitors $24.08 billion $4.57 billion 15.83

Sampo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sampo. Sampo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sampo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Sampo has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sampo’s peers have a beta of 0.65, meaning that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sampo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sampo N/A 18.27% 5.27% Sampo Competitors 8.95% 10.45% 3.40%

Dividends

Sampo pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Sampo pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “INS – PROP&CASLTY” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.0% and pay out 15.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Sampo peers beat Sampo on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Sampo Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

