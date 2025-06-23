Jericho Financial LLP Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Jericho Financial LLP grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.9% of Jericho Financial LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $270.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $272.94 and its 200-day moving average is $291.99. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.69 and a 52-week high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

