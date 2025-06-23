Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Raised by Jericho Financial LLP

Jericho Financial LLP increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up about 4.0% of Jericho Financial LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $1,009,726,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 26,095.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,909,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $340,611,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Waste Management by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,658,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,272,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,265,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $231.94 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.59 and a 52-week high of $242.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.77%.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total value of $13,740,295.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. The trade was a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,542 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Melius began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

