Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Holdings Increased by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 141.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 670,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,192,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,383.6% in the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,265,000 after purchasing an additional 89,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $158.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

