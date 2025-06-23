SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $73,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $90.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $68.65 and a twelve month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

