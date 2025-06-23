Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jericho Financial LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 41,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $1,423,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL stock opened at $103.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.