Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.90. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $57.67 and a 1 year high of $71.61.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

