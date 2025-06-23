Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,517.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 106,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 3.5%

USMV opened at $91.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.67. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $83.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

