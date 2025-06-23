Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $764,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $338.04 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.70 and a 52-week high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

