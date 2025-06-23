Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 332 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. The trade was a 30.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $194,807.49. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
