Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.68. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.