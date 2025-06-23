Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. Schlumberger has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schlumberger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 478.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after buying an additional 39,474,501 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,398,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,913,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Schlumberger by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 211.1% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.