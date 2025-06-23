Kentucky Retirement Systems Cuts Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 47,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE WMB opened at $60.44 on Monday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $61.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WMB. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

