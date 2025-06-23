Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 133,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,488.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5%
NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $129.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.10.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
