HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO opened at $134.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 35.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust bought 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, with a total value of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

