Stiles Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,397,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 73.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $306.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.95. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.27 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.05%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total transaction of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,682.96. This represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. This represents a 11.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.