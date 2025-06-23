Park Capital Management LLC WI Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Park Capital Management LLC WI cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 25,175 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $272.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.36. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

