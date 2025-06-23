Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,317,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after purchasing an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $348.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.24. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

