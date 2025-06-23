Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 192 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO opened at $66.32 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 4,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $265,789.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,921.53. This trade represents a 9.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,311. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054 over the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

