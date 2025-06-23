XML Financial LLC Has $9.79 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.71.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

