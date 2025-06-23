Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 141,680,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,317,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $3,835,226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,812,139 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,212,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,272 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,968,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,320,446 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,890,027,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Comcast from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

