Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Holdings Raised by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6,572.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.53 on Monday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

