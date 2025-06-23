NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.57 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

